The Colin McEnroe Show

A look at the philosophy, ethics, science, and emotion of time travel

By Lily Tyson
Published June 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
watch symbolizing time and space, digital illustration
artpartner-images/Getty Images
/
The Image Bank RF
.

Countless books, movies, and TV shows explore time travel. This hour, a look at the hold that time travel has on pop culture and the philosophy, ethics, and science of time travel.

Plus, we hear from an author about how to create and utilize rules of time travel in fiction and the idea of memory as time travel.

GUESTS:

  • Sara Bernstein: The R.L. Canala College Professor of Philosophy at The University of Notre Dame
  • Amanda Gefter: MIT Knight Science Journalism Fellow and the author of Trespassing on Einstein’s Lawn
  • Emma Straub: The author of This Time Tomorrow, now out in paperback

Colin McEnroe, Taylor Doyle, Jacob Gannon, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired November 17, 2022.

science pop culture philosophy movies books history
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
