A look at the philosophy, ethics, science, and emotion of time travel

Countless books, movies, and TV shows explore time travel. This hour, a look at the hold that time travel has on pop culture and the philosophy, ethics, and science of time travel.

Plus, we hear from an author about how to create and utilize rules of time travel in fiction and the idea of memory as time travel.

GUESTS:



Sara Bernstein: The R.L. Canala College Professor of Philosophy at The University of Notre Dame

The R.L. Canala College Professor of Philosophy at The University of Notre Dame Amanda Gefter: MIT Knight Science Journalism Fellow and the author of Trespassing on Einstein’s Lawn

MIT Knight Science Journalism Fellow and the author of Emma Straub: The author of This Time Tomorrow, now out in paperback

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Taylor Doyle, Jacob Gannon, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired November 17, 2022.