Investigative News
The Colin McEnroe Show

How the weight of family 'truths' can get heavier with each generation.

By Betsy Kaplan
Published August 24, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT
Officer David Troy, c. 1959, from his Stamford Police file.
Photo courtesy of the Troy family and Lisa Belkin
Officer David Troy c. 1959, from his Stamford Police file

Journalist and author Lisa Belkin, spent ten years retracing the ancestry of three families, over four generations, to understand how a series of random encounters between three men led to the 1960 murder of a Stamford, Connecticut, police officer.

Genealogy of a Murder: Four Generations, Three Families, One Fateful Night, looks at how family ‘truths’ passed down through the generations can influence the choices of the descendants that follow. How do family stories, happenstance, and the cultural ethos of the moment shape the people we become?

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show booksConnecticuthistoryfamiliesprisons
Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. She served as the Senior Producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show' for several years before stepping down in 2021 and returning to her previous career as a registered nurse. She still produces shows with Colin and the team when her schedule allows.
See stories by Betsy Kaplan
