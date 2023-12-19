© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

What does it mean to treat something as sacred?

By Lily Tyson
Published December 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST
Mauna Kea Observatory. Milky Way Galaxy. Night, stars. Big Island Hawaii. Hilo, astronomy.
Michael Orso
/
Moment RF / Getty Images
Mauna Kea Observatory, Hawaii.

This hour, we look at the idea of sacredness — in both religious and secular spaces — and ask how we can identify and make places for the sacred in our everyday lives, through reading, music, and even baseball.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired May 15, 2023.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
