An hour with Percival Everett

Percival Everett is the author of 24 novels, four short story collections, and six collections of poetry.

His 2001 novel Erasure was adapted as the feature film American Fiction, which was nominated this year for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Everett has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

His newest novel, James, reimagines Adventures of Huckleberry Finn “from the enslaved Jim’s point of view.”

This hour, Percival Everett joins us in studio.

GUEST:



Percival Everett: Novelist and poet

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.