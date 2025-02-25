© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

All calls: Pinball, voting with your dollars, winter, model trains, and more

By Lily Tyson,
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Published February 25, 2025 at 11:08 AM EST
Participants stand at pinball machines on the first day of the tournament at the Pinball Convention with open German Pinball Championship. The organizer of the "German Pinball Open" is the 1st Association of German Pinball Friends from Münster, Bürgerhalle.
Christoph Reichwein
/
picture dpa /picture alliance / Getty Images
.

This hour we took your calls about anything you wanted to talk about.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
