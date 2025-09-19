The Nose looks at Jimmy Kimmel, ‘The Paper’ and ‘The Naked Gun’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

In July, after CBS canceled The Late Show, President Trump posted that “Jimmy Kimmel is next.” And now his administration seems nearly to have made that happen.

And: The Paper is a sequel to and spinoff from the American version of The Office set at a newspaper in Toledo, Ohio. It stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, and Oscar Nunez reprising his role as Oscar Martinez from The Office.

And finally: The Naked Gun to and a reboot of the Naked Gun film series and the Police Squad! franchise. It’s the fourth movie in the series, and it stars Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, and more.

Xandra Ellin: A producer for the BBC’s The Global Story , and she writes the How Can I Make This About Me Substack

A producer for the BBC’s , and she writes the Substack Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Fantasy Filmball podcast

A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the podcast Carolyn Paine: An actress and comedian: she’s the founder and director of CONNetic Dance and the creative producer and choreographer for The Bushnell’s Digital Institute

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.