The Colin McEnroe Show

The secret lives of numbers

By Jonathan McNicol
Published October 2, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
Close up of letterpress with numbers.
Tetra images RF / Getty Images

Numbers are so fundamental to our understanding of the world around us that we maybe tend to think of them as an intrinsic part of the world around us. But they aren’t. Humans invented numbers just as much as we invented all of language.

This hour, we look at the anthropological, psychological, and linguistical ramifications of the concept of numbers.

And we look at one philosophical question too: Are numbers even real in the first place?

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired October 12, 2017.

The Colin McEnroe Show
