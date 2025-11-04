From jelly beans to Diet Mountain Dew, how politicians eat and why it matters
Food is an important part of the campaign trail, from tamales to McDonald's. This hour is all about how food is used in politics, including in the White House. Plus, the delicious return of the election cake.
GUESTS:
- Alex Prud'homme: Journalist and author of several books, including Dinner with the President: Food, Politics, and a History of Breaking Bread at the White House. He also co-wrote My Life In France with Julia Child
- Linda Civitello: Food historian and author of books including Baking Powder Wars and Cuisine and Culture
Colin McEnroe, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Frankie Devevo, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired on October 29, 2024.