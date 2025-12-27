© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Live from Watkinson, it’s part 2 of our 2025 holiday spectacular

By Jonathan McNicol,
Dylan Reyes
Published December 27, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Our 2025 holiday spectacular, recorded live at Watkinson School in Hartford on December 4, 2025.
Our 2025 holiday spectacular, recorded live at Watkinson School in Hartford on December 4, 2025.
Atla DeChamplain at Watkinson School in Hartford on December 4, 2025.
Atla DeChamplain at Watkinson School in Hartford on December 4, 2025.
Jim Chapdelaine at Watkinson School in Hartford on December 4, 2025.
Jim Chapdelaine at Watkinson School in Hartford on December 4, 2025.
Latanya Farrell at Watkinson School in Hartford on December 4, 2025.
Latanya Farrell at Watkinson School in Hartford on December 4, 2025.
Steve Metcalf at Watkinson School in Hartford on December 4, 2025.
Steve Metcalf at Watkinson School in Hartford on December 4, 2025.
Molly Sayles at Watkinson School in Hartford on December 4, 2025.
Molly Sayles at Watkinson School in Hartford on December 4, 2025.
Lorne Entress on drums and vocals and Paul Kochanski on bass and vocals at Watkinson School in Hartford on December 4, 2025.
Lorne Entress on drums and vocals and Paul Kochanski on bass and vocals at Watkinson School in Hartford on December 4, 2025.
Tyler Sherman at Watkinson School in Hartford on December 4, 2025.
Tyler Sherman at Watkinson School in Hartford on December 4, 2025.
Colin at Watkinson School in Hartford on December 4, 2025.
Colin at Watkinson School in Hartford on December 4, 2025.
On the night of December 4, we went to Watkinson School in Hartford, put 11 performers together on the stage there, and let them rock their way through 27 holiday- and holiday-adjacent classics.

We’re turning that two-hour performance into two radio shows over the two holiday weeks. Part one premiered on Christmas Eve.

And this hour, live from the Foisie Family Amphitheater at Watkinson, it’s part two of our annual holiday spectacular!

GUESTS:

  • Jim Chapdelaine: Guitar and vocals, The Shinolas
  • Atla DeChamplain: Vocals, Atla & Matt
  • Matt DeChamplain: Piano, Atla & Matt
  • Lorne Entress: Drums and vocals, The Shinolas
  • Latanya Farrell: Vocals
  • Jim Henry: Guitar and vocals, The Shinolas
  • Paul Kochanski: Bass and vocals, The Shinolas
  • Steve Metcalf: Piano
  • Molly Sayles: Drums, Atla & Matt
  • Tyler Sherman: Bass, Atla & Matt

Colin McEnroe, Maegn Boone, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Megan Fitzgerald, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
Dylan Reyes
Dylan is the technical producer for Where We Live, The Wheelhouse, and The Colin McEnroe Show. For any number of reasons, you might hear him on-air, usually when things are going bad. If you have opinions on the music used by a talk show, Dylan can be reached at dreyes@ctpublic.org.
