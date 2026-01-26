The romance of the north

It's cold, snowy winters like this that make us question why we choose to live in a place where snow, sleet, and wind define one-third of the year. It's a great excuse to complain, but does it also make us stronger and better people?

This hour, we explore the idea of "northmanship." We talk about what it means to be from the north and to be inspired by the north. Is there a connection that we make to truth and beauty? Are we obsessed with it because it's slowly disappearing?

GUESTS:



Michael Robinson: Author, Department of Humanities Chair and Professor of History at University of Hartford

Luanne Rice: Author of more than 30 novels

Mary Ehrlander: Late Professor Emeritus of History at University of Alaska, Fairbanks

Halla Oskarsdottir: Icelandic journalist, columnist and book critic

Julia Pistell and Chion Wolf contributed to this program, which originally aired March 5, 2015.