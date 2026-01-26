© 2026 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The romance of the north

By Catie Talarski
Published January 26, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
The night sky in Wisconsin glows with the Northern Lights as a geomagnetic storm brings vibrant pink and green colors to a majority of the northern states.
Ross Harried
/
NurPhoto / Getty Images
The night sky in Wisconsin glows with the Northern Lights as a geomagnetic storm brings vibrant pink and green colors to a majority of the northern states.

It's cold, snowy winters like this that make us question why we choose to live in a place where snow, sleet, and wind define one-third of the year. It's a great excuse to complain, but does it also make us stronger and better people?

This hour, we explore the idea of "northmanship." We talk about what it means to be from the north and to be inspired by the north. Is there a connection that we make to truth and beauty? Are we obsessed with it because it's slowly disappearing?

GUESTS: 

  • Michael Robinson: Author, Department of Humanities Chair and Professor of History at University of Hartford
  • Luanne Rice: Author of more than 30 novels
  • Mary Ehrlander: Late Professor Emeritus of History at University of Alaska, Fairbanks
  • Halla Oskarsdottir: Icelandic journalist, columnist and book critic

Julia Pistell and Chion Wolf contributed to this program, which originally aired March 5, 2015. 

Catie Talarski
