The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘The Night Manager’ and ‘Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!’

By Jonathan McNicol
Published January 30, 2026 at 1:00 PM EST
Tom Hiddleston in the second season of ‘The Night Manager.’
Des Willie
/
Prime
Tom Hiddleston in the second season of ‘The Night Manager.’

The Night Manager is a British spy thriller TV series based on the novel by John le Carré and adapted by David Farr. The first season aired in 2016. And the second season, which premiered nearly 10 years later in early 2026, is expected to conclude this weekend. The Night Manager stars Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Olivia Colman.

And: Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! is a two-part HBO docuseries directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio. It’s the third two-part HBO docuseries directed by Apator and Bonfiglio, after The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling and George Carlin’s American Dream. According to HBO, Mel Brooks “explores the life and nearly century-long career of one of Hollywood’s most daring satirists.” It includes the final onscreen interviews with Rob Reiner and David Lynch.

GUESTS:

  • Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Fantasy Filmball podcast
  • Carolyn Paine: An actress and comedian; she’s the founder and director of CONNetic Dance and the creative producer and choreographer for The Bushnell’s Digital Institute
  • Irene Papoulis: Taught writing for a long time at Trinity College
  • Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

MUSIC FEATURED (in order):

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
