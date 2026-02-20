© 2026 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Love, revenge, moors: why we’re haunted by ‘Wuthering Heights’

By Lily Tyson,
Jonathan McNicol
Published February 20, 2026 at 1:00 PM EST
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in Emerald Fennel’s ‘“Wuthering Heights.”’
Warner Bros. Pictures
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in Emerald Fennel’s ‘“Wuthering Heights.”’

Is Wuthering Heights “the greatest love story of all time?” Or is it a tale of hate, violence, and vengeance? Or maybe a gothic satire?

This hour we look at Emily Brontë’s novel and how it was received when it was published in 1847.

Plus, a look at the highest-grossing movie of the year so far — Emerald Fennell’s loosely adapted “Wuthering Heights” — and how it stacks up against other retellings.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
