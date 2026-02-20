Love, revenge, moors: why we’re haunted by ‘Wuthering Heights’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

Is Wuthering Heights “the greatest love story of all time?” Or is it a tale of hate, violence, and vengeance? Or maybe a gothic satire?

This hour we look at Emily Brontë’s novel and how it was received when it was published in 1847.

Plus, a look at the highest-grossing movie of the year so far — Emerald Fennell’s loosely adapted “Wuthering Heights” — and how it stacks up against other retellings.

Richard Brody: The movies editor for Goings On About Town at The New Yorker

The movies editor for Goings On About Town at Claire O’Callaghan: Editor-in-chief of Brontë Studies and the author of Emily Brontë Reappraised

Editor-in-chief of and the author of Irene Papoulis: Taught writing for a long time at Trinity College

