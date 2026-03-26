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The Colin McEnroe Show

How nihilism can help us find meaning in this moment

By Lily Tyson
Published March 26, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
An ornate gold picture frame hangs empty on a textured, vintage-style wall.
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Moment RF / Getty Images

What would it mean if nothing matters? This hour, a look at the philosophy of nihilism, and how it shows up online and in children's books.

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Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson