How nihilism can help us find meaning in this moment
What would it mean if nothing matters? This hour, a look at the philosophy of nihilism, and how it shows up online and in children's books.
GUESTS:
- Nolen Gertz: Associate Professor of Applied Philosophy at the University of Twente in the Netherlands. He is author of books including Nihilism and Nihilism and Technology
- Charlie Warzel: Staff writer at The Atlantic and the host of its technology podcast, "Galaxy Brain"
- Jon Klassen: Author and illustrator of books including I Want My Hat Back, This Is Not My Hat, The Rock From The Sky, and The Skull
Music featured (in order):
- Caring is Creepy – The Shins
- I Got Plenty O’ Nuttin’ – Shirley Horn
- Nothing from Nothing – Billy Preston
- Battle of Who Could Care Less – Ben Folds Five
- Hurt – Johnny Cash
- Nothing – A Chorus Line Broadway cast
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Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.