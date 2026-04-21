The value of introspection in an outward-looking world
What happens when the people reshaping our world don't believe in introspection? This hour, a look at looking inward. And, we explore the spectrum of mental imagery.
GUESTS:
- Elizabeth Lopatto: Senior reporter for The Verge
- Maja Spener: Associate Professor in Philosophy at the University of Birmingham. She is the author of Introspection: First-Person Access in Science and Agency
- Reshanne Reeder: Lecturer in Cognitive and Clinical Neuroscience at the University of Liverpool
Music featured (in order):
- Who Knows – Daniel Caesar
- What Kind of Fool Am I – Sammy Davis Jr.
- Man in the Mirror – Michael Jackson
- There’s No Telling – Duncan Sheik
- I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry – Cassandra Wilson
- Pretty Little Picture – Zero Mostel (Original Broadway Cast)
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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.