The value of introspection in an outward-looking world

What happens when the people reshaping our world don't believe in introspection? This hour, a look at looking inward. And, we explore the spectrum of mental imagery.

GUESTS:



Elizabeth Lopatto: Senior reporter for The Verge

Senior reporter for Maja Spener: Associate Professor in Philosophy at the University of Birmingham. She is the author of Introspection: First-Person Access in Science and Agency

Associate Professor in Philosophy at the University of Birmingham. She is the author of Reshanne Reeder: Lecturer in Cognitive and Clinical Neuroscience at the University of Liverpool

Music featured (in order):



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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.