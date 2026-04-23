Beam me up! A look at teleportation

Gregg Phillips, the current head of the largest division at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has said that he has teleported multiple times — including at least once to a Waffle House.

We checked, and it’s still true that we don’t have the technology for human teleportation.

At the same time, quantum teleportation is totally a thing!

This hour, a look at teleportation in science, philosophy, pop culture … and politics.

GUESTS:



Eden Gordon: A writer and editor; she writes the Ink Roads Substack

A writer and editor; she writes the Substack Tal M. Klein: A writer and musician and the chief marketing officer at Lakeside Software; he is the author of the novel The Punch Escrow

A writer and musician and the chief marketing officer at Lakeside Software; he is the author of the novel Nikki McCann Ramírez: A politics reporter at Rolling Stone

A politics reporter at Eric Schwitzgebel: Distinguished professor of philosophy at the University of California, Riverside; he writes a Substack called The Splintered Mind

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.