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The Colin McEnroe Show

Beam me up! A look at teleportation

By Jonathan McNicol
Published April 23, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
FILE: The Transporter from Star Trek at The Adventure Exhibition, in London, England on December 18, 2002.
Peter Bischoff
/
Getty Images

Gregg Phillips, the current head of the largest division at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has said that he has teleported multiple times — including at least once to a Waffle House.

We checked, and it’s still true that we don’t have the technology for human teleportation.

At the same time, quantum teleportation is totally a thing!

This hour, a look at teleportation in science, philosophy, pop culture … and politics.

GUESTS:

  • Eden Gordon: A writer and editor; she writes the Ink Roads Substack
  • Tal M. Klein: A writer and musician and the chief marketing officer at Lakeside Software; he is the author of the novel The Punch Escrow
  • Nikki McCann Ramírez: A politics reporter at Rolling Stone
  • Eric Schwitzgebel: Distinguished professor of philosophy at the University of California, Riverside; he writes a Substack called The Splintered Mind

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol