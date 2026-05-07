Listen and you shall hear the lore and legend of Paul Revere

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What do you know about silversmith Paul Revere besides that he borrowed a horse to warn American colonists that the British troops were coming? If Revere had help, why is he the only rider taught in History classes throughout America? We talk with Kostya Kennedy about his book, ‘ The Ride ,’ and learn the story behind a man—and an act on horseback—that was, “deeper and richer than previously assumed.” Plus, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow scholar Christoph Irmscher joins with an appreciation of Longfellow’s famous poem, ‘ Paul Revere’s Ride . ' And we learn what it's like to retrace Revere's route from journalist, Jenna Russell.

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Colin McEnroe, Lily Tyson and Dylan Reyes contributed to this episode.