Listen and you shall hear the lore and legend of Paul Revere
Airs at 1:00 PM
What do you know about silversmith Paul Revere besides that he borrowed a horse to warn American colonists that the British troops were coming? If Revere had help, why is he the only rider taught in History classes throughout America? We talk with Kostya Kennedy about his book, ‘The Ride,’ and learn the story behind a man—and an act on horseback—that was, “deeper and richer than previously assumed.” Plus, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow scholar Christoph Irmscher joins with an appreciation of Longfellow’s famous poem, ‘Paul Revere’s Ride.' And we learn what it's like to retrace Revere's route from journalist, Jenna Russell.
GUESTS:
- Kostya Kennedy: Author of ‘The Ride: Paul Revere and the Night that Saved America’
- Christoph Irmscher: Distinguished Professor of English at Indiana University. He is a 2026 Guggenheim Fellow and the author of The Poetics of Natural History and Longfellow Redux
- Jenna Russell: New England bureau chief for The New York Times. Jenna documented her drive of Paul Revere's route, which took twice as long in Boston traffic.
Music featured (in order):
- William Tell Overture (Finale) – Gioachino Rossini, as conducted by Myung-whun Chung and the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra
- Paul Revere – Johnny Cash
- Ride Your Pony – Paul Revere and the Raiders
- One If By Land – Paul Burch
- The British Are Coming – Weezer
- Paul Revere – Louis Prima, Keely Smith
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Colin McEnroe, Lily Tyson and Dylan Reyes contributed to this episode.