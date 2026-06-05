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The Colin McEnroe Show

The bold, beautiful, and dramatic world of soap operas

By Lily Tyson
Published June 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM EDT
Actors Susan Lucci & Walt Willey in a scene from the TV series "All My Children" in 1989.
Steve Fenn
/
Getty Images
Actors Susan Lucci & Walt Willey in a scene from the TV series "All My Children" in 1989.

The soap opera began on the radio in the 1930s, and since then it's evolved quite a bit. This hour, we take a look at soaps and soapiness, from daytime dramas to reality TV.

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Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson