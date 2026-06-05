The bold, beautiful, and dramatic world of soap operas
The soap opera began on the radio in the 1930s, and since then it's evolved quite a bit. This hour, we take a look at soaps and soapiness, from daytime dramas to reality TV.
GUESTS:
- Charlotte Druckman: Journalist and the co-author of Love in the Afternoon, and Evening: Essays and Conversations on Soap Operas
- Mayukh Sen: Co-author of Love in the Afternoon, and Evening: Essays and Conversations on Soap Operas. He is also a professor at NYU and author of Love, Queenie: Merle Oberon, Hollywood’s First South Asian Star
- Justis Bolding: Actress, singer, voice artist, and narrator, who played Sarah Roberts in ABC’s One Life to Live
Music featured (in order):
- Faces of the Heart – Dave Koz
- No More Drama – Mary J. Blige
- Erica Kane – Aaliyah
- A Little Bit of Soap – The Jarmels
- General Hospi-tale – The Afternoon Delights
- Soap Opera – Brandy Clark
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Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.