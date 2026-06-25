He Made A Hat: A look at the life and music of Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim was the Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and lyricist who wrote Into the Woods, West Side Story, Sunday in the Park with George, Company, Assassins, and more. This hour, a look at the life and music of Sondheim.

And, on the occasion of the new Hartford Stage/TheaterWorks Hartford co-production, we dig into the story and music of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

GUESTS:



Daniel Okrent: Author of Stephen Sondheim: Art Isn’t Easy

Author of Wiley DeWeese: Music director, arranger, orchestrator, and conductor. He is currently Music Director for The Hartford Stage and TheaterWorks Hartford’s co-production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Music featured (in order):



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Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.