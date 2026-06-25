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The Colin McEnroe Show

He Made A Hat: A look at the life and music of Stephen Sondheim

By Lily Tyson
Published June 25, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
A marquee sign pays tribute to Stephen Sondheim, framed by Company signage, ahead of the marquee lights dimming on December 08, 2021 in New York City. Composer Stephen Sondheim died on November 26, 2021 at the age of 91.
Alexi Rosenfeld
/
Getty Images
A marquee sign pays tribute to Stephen Sondheim, framed by Company signage, ahead of the marquee lights dimming on December 08, 2021 in New York City. Composer Stephen Sondheim died on November 26, 2021 at the age of 91.

Stephen Sondheim was the Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and lyricist who wrote Into the Woods, West Side Story, Sunday in the Park with George, Company, Assassins, and more. This hour, a look at the life and music of Sondheim.

And, on the occasion of the new Hartford Stage/TheaterWorks Hartford co-production, we dig into the story and music of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

GUESTS:

  • Daniel Okrent: Author of Stephen Sondheim: Art Isn’t Easy
  • Wiley DeWeese: Music director, arranger, orchestrator, and conductor. He is currently Music Director for The Hartford Stage and TheaterWorks Hartford’s co-production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Music featured (in order):

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Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson