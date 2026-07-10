‘Love’s in need of love today’: A look at Stevie Wonder
In 2025, Stevie Wonder turned 75, and our friend the jazz pianist Noah Baerman put out an album of covers of Wonder’s “message music.”
This hour, a look at Stevie Wonder as musical icon, as important civil rights figure, as utterly timeless songsmith.
Plus: some in-studio performances of Stevie Wonder classics.
GUESTS:
- Noah Baerman: A pianist, composer, and educator; his newest album is Right Now Volume 4: Visions of Steveland
- Kevin Gaines: The Julian Bond Professor of Civil Rights and Social Justice at the University of Virginia
- Erica Tracy: A vocalist, songwriter, and arts curator
MUSIC FEATURED (in order):
- You Haven’t Done Nothing – Stevie Wonder
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours) – Stevie Wonder
- Superwoman (Where Were You When I Needed You) – Stevie Wonder
- Higher Ground – Noah Baerman
- Happy Birthday – Stevie Wonder
- Big Brother – Stevie Wonder
- Black Man – Stevie Wonder
- Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart – Stevie Wonder
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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired December 12, 2025.