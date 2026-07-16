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The Colin McEnroe Show

Singer-songwriter Nicole Zuraitis and the modern songbook movement

By Jonathan McNicol
Published July 16, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
Jazz singer/songwriter Nicole Zuraitis (left) and singer/songwriter Kat Reinhert arrive for The Colin McEnroe Show and a discussion about the idea of a modern American songbook July 10th 2026.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Nicole Zuraitis (left) and Kat Reinhert on their way into Connecticut Public’s Studio Five on July 10, 2026.

Irving Berlin. Cole Porter. Rodgers and Hart. Rodgers and Hammerstein. George and Ira Gershwin. We love all those songs. There’s a reason they’ve become standards. And a fresh, exciting, new version of, for instance, “Blue Skies” can be fresh and exciting.

But what about fresh, exciting, new standards from fresh, exciting, new songwriters?

This hour, the great jazz singer-songwriter Nicole Zuraitis joins us in studio to talk a little about her brand new album, The Devil I Knew, and a lot about the idea of a modern songbook — a new, contemporary canon of standards to supplement the Great American Songbook we all know and love.

GUESTS:

  • Kat Reinhert: A singer, songwriter, and professor of songwriting at Berklee College of Music
  • Nicole Zuraitis: A Grammy-winning jazz singer-songwriter, pianist, producer, and arranger; she is the founder, director, and curator of the Modern Songbook Society

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol