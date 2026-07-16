Singer-songwriter Nicole Zuraitis and the modern songbook movement

Irving Berlin. Cole Porter. Rodgers and Hart. Rodgers and Hammerstein. George and Ira Gershwin. We love all those songs. There’s a reason they’ve become standards. And a fresh, exciting, new version of, for instance, “Blue Skies” can be fresh and exciting.

But what about fresh, exciting, new standards from fresh, exciting, new songwriters?

This hour, the great jazz singer-songwriter Nicole Zuraitis joins us in studio to talk a little about her brand new album, The Devil I Knew, and a lot about the idea of a modern songbook — a new, contemporary canon of standards to supplement the Great American Songbook we all know and love.

GUESTS:



Kat Reinhert: A singer, songwriter, and professor of songwriting at Berklee College of Music

A singer, songwriter, and professor of songwriting at Berklee College of Music Nicole Zuraitis: A Grammy-winning jazz singer-songwriter, pianist, producer, and arranger; she is the founder, director, and curator of the Modern Songbook Society

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.