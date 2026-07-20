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The Colin McEnroe Show

What's done is done... or is it? We make the case for undoing

By Lily Tyson
Published July 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM EDT
View of Pluto, artist's impression based on 2015 NASA image.
Photo 12
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Universal Images Group / Getty Images
View of Pluto, artist's impression based on 2015 NASA image.

Cmd + Z! What kinds of things can we undo and when should we? This hour, we discuss stories of undoing: domestic and global politics in the Trump-era, a project that transformed a river’s ecology, and whether Pluto really deserved that demotion.

GUESTS:

  • Bill Curry: Lawyer and politician who has been a two-time Democratic nominee for Governor of Connecticut and a White House advisor in the administration of Bill Clinton
  • John Magee: The Programs Supervisor for New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department and former Fish Habitat Biologist of 19 years
  • Alan Stern: Planetary scientist and commercial astronaut, best known as the principal investigator of the New Horizons mission to explore Pluto and the Kuiper Belt. His career in exploration spans the solar system

Music featured (in order):

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicTuneInListen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

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This show was produced by Amanda Adams. Colin McEnroe, Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
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Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson