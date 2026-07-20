What's done is done... or is it? We make the case for undoing

Cmd + Z! What kinds of things can we undo and when should we? This hour, we discuss stories of undoing: domestic and global politics in the Trump-era, a project that transformed a river’s ecology, and whether Pluto really deserved that demotion.

GUESTS:

Bill Curry : Lawyer and politician who has been a two-time Democratic nominee for Governor of Connecticut and a White House advisor in the administration of Bill Clinton

: Lawyer and politician who has been a two-time Democratic nominee for Governor of Connecticut and a White House advisor in the administration of Bill Clinton John Magee: The Programs Supervisor for New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department and former Fish Habitat Biologist of 19 years

The Programs Supervisor for New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department and former Fish Habitat Biologist of 19 years Alan Stern: Planetary scientist and commercial astronaut, best known as the principal investigator of the New Horizons mission to explore Pluto and the Kuiper Belt. His career in exploration spans the solar system

Music featured (in order):



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This show was produced by Amanda Adams. Colin McEnroe, Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.