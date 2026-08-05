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Arts & Culture
The Colin McEnroe Show

A look at unfinished projects, from literature to our roads

By Isaac Moss
Published August 5, 2026 at 10:38 AM EDT
Aerial shot of a massive new cloverleaf interchange under construction in Live Oak, a suburb of San Antonio. The project will expand Interstate 35 and connect it to Loop 1604.
halbergman
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iStockphoto / Getty Images
Aerial shot of a massive new cloverleaf interchange under construction in Live Oak, a suburb of San Antonio. The project will expand Interstate 35 and connect it to Loop 1604.

What does it mean for a work to be incomplete? This hour, we look at a wide span of unfinished projects, from posthumous novels to highways to nowhere.

Guests:

  • Alex Belth is the editor of Esquire Classic and author of the substack “Dig This with Alex Belth
  • Jacob Proctor is the Gilbert and Ann Kinney New York Collector at the Smithsonian Institution’s Archives of American Art and the curator of “Best Laid Plans: Unrealized Projects from the Archives of American Art”
  • Ian Coss is the host of “The Big Dig” podcast from GBH News

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Isaac Moss
Isaac Moss is a producer for Connecticut Public’s "The Colin McEnroe Show." She loves writing about science, agriculture and adventures in your backyard. In her free time, she can be found gardening, cooking and embarking on epic quests. Reach her at imoss@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Isaac Moss