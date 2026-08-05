A look at unfinished projects, from literature to our roads

What does it mean for a work to be incomplete? This hour, we look at a wide span of unfinished projects, from posthumous novels to highways to nowhere.

Guests:



Alex Belth is the editor of Esquire Classic and author of the substack “Dig This with Alex Belth”

is the editor of Esquire Classic and author of the substack “Dig This with Alex Belth” Jacob Proctor is the Gilbert and Ann Kinney New York Collector at the Smithsonian Institution’s Archives of American Art and the curator of “Best Laid Plans: Unrealized Projects from the Archives of American Art”

is the Gilbert and Ann Kinney New York Collector at the Smithsonian Institution’s Archives of American Art and the curator of “Best Laid Plans: Unrealized Projects from the Archives of American Art” Ian Coss is the host of “The Big Dig” podcast from GBH News

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.