The sky, a mood, a color, a political affiliation... This hour we've got the blues

If you ask an AI chatbot what its favorite color is, chances are it’ll say blue. What’s going on? This hour, we look at why so many people love the color blue, and what blue means in art and culture and our lexicon. Plus: Why are Democrats blue and Republicans red? And, the universe is getting less blue?

GUESTS:



Kory Stamper: Lexicographer, and author of True Color: The Strange and Spectacular Quest to Define Color–from Azure to Zinc Pink

Lexicographer, and author of Kushin Mukherjee: Postdoctoral scholar in the Cognitive Tools Lab at Stanford University

Postdoctoral scholar in the Cognitive Tools Lab at Stanford University Einav Rabinovitch-Fox: Historian, Visiting Professor of History at Case Western Reserve University, and Managing Editor at the Cleveland Museum of Art

Historian, Visiting Professor of History at Case Western Reserve University, and Managing Editor at the Cleveland Museum of Art Ivan Baldry: Professor of Astrophysics at Liverpool John Moores University

Music featured (in order):



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Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.