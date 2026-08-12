Fairfield County’s SOUL Fund celebrates its first year of creating equitable change in the region

August is Black Philanthropy Month. People around the globe observe it by honoring charitable contributions from people of African descent and directing resources to Black-led nonprofits.

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation (FCCF) recently celebrated Black Philanthropy Month with a sold-out crowd in Stamford.

Supporters came out to recognize the foundation’s SOUL Fund, which was created in August of last year.

SOUL, an acronym for Supporting Opportunity and Uplifting Leadership, was established by the foundation to assist Black-owned businesses in Fairfield County.

The mission of Fairfield County’s Community Foundation is to address challenges and identify opportunities to create a stronger, more vibrant region.

The SOUL Fund is composed of members from diverse backgrounds. They come together with a common goal, and that is what makes the fund strong, according to Ryan Deal, Director of Community Philanthropy for Fairfield County’s Community Foundation.

“We believe that one of the most important measures of strength for our community is our ability to come together across differences to help solve challenges together, and so that is what the SOUL Fund is doing,” Deal said.

Mendi Blue-Paca, president and CEO of Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, said she believes trust is one reason why the SOUL Fund garnered so much success in its first year of operation.

“What the SOUL Fund has really meant to me was that it reinforced the trust we have with the community we serve; [it] is built through our presence,” Blue-Paca said.

Dr. Maggie Young, a member of the SOUL Fund’s steering committee, was presented the Soul of Philanthropy Award at the Stamford event.

The award recognizes a Black philanthropist who exemplifies the true spirit of giving in Fairfield County.

During her acceptance speech, Dr. Young emphasized the importance of playing a part in your community.

“Every one of us has something to give. Our wisdom, connections, time, encouragement, testimony. And every time we invest those gifts in one another, we create possibilities none of us can create alone,” Young said.

When speaking to Connecticut Public, Young emphasized that giving back to the community comes naturally.

“This award was really about not what I do, but who I am as a person, where I have a voice, where I can use that voice for someone who is like me, who is looking for support,” Young said.

For more than 40 years, Young has been dedicated to the Stamford community. She is an advocate for many causes including addiction recovery, and mental health services.

Earlier this year, Young was also honored as Stamford’s 2026 Person of the Year.

In its first year, the SOUL Fund brought in well over 100 new giving members. Blue-Paca said she hopes that momentum continues to grow.

“My hope is that everyone who participated in the Fund is going to continue to be energized with what we’ve started to build and that’ll just expand,” Blue-Paca said.

All are welcome to join the SOUL Fund, which requires an initial donation of $365 or more, according to Blue-Paca. She also emphasized that 100% of all donations support the grantmaking work of the SOUL Fund.