Selfies, Zoom, facial recognition... Our faces are everywhere and it's changing us
We are now looking at our own faces more than ever before, thanks to mirrors, selfies, Zoom, and social media. This hour, we explore how our relationship with our faces has changed. Plus, a look at the rise of facial recognition technology, from your phone to security cameras. And we talk with an artist about what it means to paint faces.
GUESTS:
- Cal Revely-Calder: Writer and Literary Editor of The Telegraph
- Kashmir Hill: Journalist at The New York Times and author of Your Face Belongs to Us
- Jessica Helfand: Artist and writer. She is the author of Face: A Visual Odyssey
Music featured (in order):
- Put On A Happy Face – Dick Van Dyke (Bye Bye Birdie OBC)
- Look at That Face – Sammy Davis Jr.
- My Smile Is Just a Frown (Turned Upside Down) – Carolyn Crawford
- I’ve Just Seen A Face – The Beatles
- Smiling Faces Sometimes – The Undisputed Truth
- I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face – Andrew Bird, Alan Hampton
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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.