Selfies, Zoom, facial recognition... Our faces are everywhere and it's changing us

We are now looking at our own faces more than ever before, thanks to mirrors, selfies, Zoom, and social media. This hour, we explore how our relationship with our faces has changed. Plus, a look at the rise of facial recognition technology, from your phone to security cameras. And we talk with an artist about what it means to paint faces.

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.