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The Colin McEnroe Show

Selfies, Zoom, facial recognition... Our faces are everywhere and it's changing us

By Lily Tyson
Published August 26, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
Peoples faces.
KathrynSK
/
Digital Vision Vectors / Getty Images
Peoples faces.

We are now looking at our own faces more than ever before, thanks to mirrors, selfies, Zoom, and social media. This hour, we explore how our relationship with our faces has changed. Plus, a look at the rise of facial recognition technology, from your phone to security cameras. And we talk with an artist about what it means to paint faces.

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson