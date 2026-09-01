When it comes to immigration policy, what do Americans want?

This hour we take a look at the state of immigration policy, after a week of ICE activity in Connecticut. We discuss what Americans actually want when it comes to immigration, the challenges of keeping track of immigration enforcement data, and a look at how the history of immigration policy in the United States is informing this present moment.

GUESTS:



Sister Mary Ellen Burns: Executive Director and Attorney at Apostle Immigrant Services in New Haven

Executive Director and Attorney at Apostle Immigrant Services in New Haven Sarah Pierce: Director of Social Policy at Third Way

Director of Social Policy at Third Way David Hausman: Assistant Professor at Berkeley Law who co-directs the Deportation Data Project

Assistant Professor at Berkeley Law who co-directs the Deportation Data Project Nancy Foner: Distinguished Emerita Professor in the Department of Sociology at the Hunter College and the Graduate Center of the City University of New York. She is author or editor of over 20 books, most recently Immigration: How the Past Shapes the Present

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Colin McEnroe, Chloe Wynne, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.