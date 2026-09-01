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The Colin McEnroe Show

When it comes to immigration policy, what do Americans want?

By Lily Tyson
Published September 1, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
Protesters stand outside of the Danbury District Superior Court on August 27, 2026 following a surge in ICE activity and detainments in the city. College student Sebastian Sanchez (middle) said he came out before class to join the demonstrators, who were split into different groups, one monitoring the Danbury hospital where they thought a man was being held after being injured by ICE agents. “I can’t stay complacent, or silenced, Sanchez said. “Other people are being taken, kidnapped.”
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Protesters stand outside of the Danbury District Superior Court on August 27, 2026 following a surge in ICE activity and detainments in the city. College student Sebastian Sanchez (middle) said he came out before class to join the demonstrators, who were split into different groups, one monitoring the Danbury hospital where they thought a man was being held after being injured by ICE agents. “I can’t stay complacent, or silenced, Sanchez said. “Other people are being taken, kidnapped.”

This hour we take a look at the state of immigration policy, after a week of ICE activity in Connecticut. We discuss what Americans actually want when it comes to immigration, the challenges of keeping track of immigration enforcement data, and a look at how the history of immigration policy in the United States is informing this present moment.

GUESTS:

  • Sister Mary Ellen Burns: Executive Director and Attorney at Apostle Immigrant Services in New Haven
  • Sarah Pierce: Director of Social Policy at Third Way
  • David Hausman: Assistant Professor at Berkeley Law who co-directs the Deportation Data Project
  • Nancy Foner: Distinguished Emerita Professor in the Department of Sociology at the Hunter College and the Graduate Center of the City University of New York. She is author or editor of over 20 books, most recently Immigration: How the Past Shapes the Present

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Colin McEnroe, Chloe Wynne, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Lily Tyson
<br/>Lily is the senior producer for <a href="https://www.ctpublic.org/show/the-colin-mcenroe-show">"The Colin McEnroe Show."</a> She's also a producer of the narrative podcast "<a href="https://www.ctpublic.org/podcast/generation">Generation: The media we love &amp; how it shapes us</a>." She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show <i>Next</i>. Lily can be reached at <a href="mailto:ltyson@ctpublic.org">ltyson@ctpublic.org.</a><br/><br/>
See stories by Lily Tyson