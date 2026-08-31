Hundreds detained by ICE across CT last week, Blumenthal estimates

Federal immigration agents made “hundreds” of arrests around Connecticut last week during a ramped-up enforcement operation , U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal estimated on Monday.

“We’ve heard, but we haven’t confirmed, that the number statewide is in the hundreds,” Blumenthal told reporters gathered outside Danbury City Hall during a press briefing with Mayor Roberto Alves.

Alves said “over 70” arrests had been made in Danbury, though he believes that number could be much higher.

“We have no way of knowing,” Alves said.

He and Blumenthal stressed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, had not provided arrest numbers. Blumenthal and Alves said they were relying on reports from immigrant advocacy groups.

ICE declined comment to Connecticut Public regarding its operations around the state, citing “operational security and the safety of our officers.”

Alves said the Danbury community is shaken.

“Look at the school attendance numbers,” Alves said, commenting that hundreds of Danbury Public Schools students were missing school. “Look at church attendance, [and] everything that we’re hearing and seeing about from our community.”

Monday’s press conference came after the conclusion of a walking tour Alves and Blumenthal took, during which they met with advocates, business owners, and community members.

“The common throughline is fear and apprehension – anxiety about the future,” Blumenthal said. “Business has dropped precipitously in the restaurants, among other businesses here, because people are afraid to come to work or go to restaurants.”

Blumenthal said that was true even for those with legal status. Alves said ICE was practicing racial profiling.

“Causing fear on purpose to hope people self-deport – that’s not fair to anybody,” Alves said. “This isn’t about immigration. It’s about where you come from in the world, what you look like, what language you speak or may not speak. It’s about hate. It’s about fear. It’s about power, and we’re not gonna stand for it.”

Alves said ICE activity had dropped off Monday, but that he doesn’t believe immigration agents are done with the city.

“I don’t think the worst is over, because you never know when they’re going to come back,” Alves said. “Just because it’s quieter doesn’t mean the fear is gone.”

Connecticut Public’s Daniela Doncel contributed to this report.