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A state law restricting banning police at polling sites creates confusion and division in Fairfield

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published August 28, 2026 at 6:57 PM EDT
FILE: U.S. Rep. John B. Larson (right), appearing with Connecticut State Rep. Matt Blumenthal, co-chair of the Government Administration and Elections Committee, announces a joint federal-state effort to protect elections from illegal ICE intimidation. “It's an abomination,” said Larson, “To think that the President and his minions, including Mr. Bannon, would go around and try to intimidate voters all across this country. Since when do we need the military at our town halls, at our libraries and at our elementary schools? People have the right to vote. What they're trying to do is intimidate people from coming to vote by having armed personnel at our polling places.”
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: U.S. Rep. John B. Larson (right), appearing with Connecticut State Rep. Matt Blumenthal, co-chair of the Government Administration and Elections Committee, announces a joint federal-state effort to protect elections from illegal ICE intimidation. “It's an abomination,” said Larson, “To think that the President and his minions, including Mr. Bannon, would go around and try to intimidate voters all across this country. Since when do we need the military at our town halls, at our libraries and at our elementary schools? People have the right to vote. What they're trying to do is intimidate people from coming to vote by having armed personnel at our polling places.”

A state law mandating law enforcement to maintain a minimum distance of 250 feet from polling sites was designed to keep Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from intimidating voters.

Democratic lawmakers are increasingly concerned over potential federal interference in state and local elections during the midterms.

“My sister-in-law, who is a naturalized citizen, she's afraid to go out of her house,” State Rep. Sarah Keitt, a Democrat who represents Fairfield and Trumbull, said at a Police Commission meeting in Fairfield on Aug. 12.

“She speaks primarily Spanish, but she is a legal, naturalized U.S. citizen,” Keitt said. “If you have a cop or a police officer who is not ethical, has an agenda, and who might be very ICE friendly, saying, ‘Hey, I think there's an illegal here trying to vote,’ we need to protect those citizens from being intimidated.”

Keitt spoke weeks before federal law enforcement mounted a surge of immigrant detentions across Fairfield County.
FILE: State Representative Sarah Keitt speaks during a legislative roundtable discussion on what can be down to get more funding for homelessness services.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: State Representative Sarah Keitt speaks during a legislative roundtable discussion on what can be down to get more funding for homelessness services.

Other officials including State Rep. Cristin McCarthy Vahey, a Democrat, said they were concerned that ICE could potentially profile and round up U.S. citizens as they head to the polls.

NPR previously reported on Democratic lawmaker efforts at preparing for possible federal interference during the midterms.

But the law has attracted criticism and scrutiny from some residents.

Lisa Miro, a Fairfield resident who works at the town clerk's office in Shelton, said the law restricted local law enforcement.

“They're giving more rights to illegals in this country than they are our own police enforcement, this is where we all have to stop, draw the line, and everybody better get out there and vote to change everything that's going on because this is going to go from bad to worse,” said Miro, who was also at the Police Commission meeting this month.

Police officials were also concerned that officers could inadvertently violate the law while responding to 911 calls.

The law explicitly bans law enforcement from being closer than 250 feet from a polling site but does list exemptions including violent incidents, and if officers were voting while off-duty. Violating the law is a Class C felony and could incur a maximum 10 year prison sentence, a $10,000 fine and could lose an officer their right to vote.

Michael Paris, Fairfield police chief, said parts of the law were so opaque that in a hypothetical situation, like a car accident on Election Day but with no injuries, the police might have to act to protect themselves.

“We will ask the people [involved in the accident] to come to headquarters and we will take the accident [account] there, or beyond that 250-foot guidance,” Paris said. “We are focused as a police department to ensure the community is safe, but I don't want to risk our officers getting charged for a Class C felony by violating that.”

Other lawmakers, including State Rep. Cristin McCarthy Vahey, a Democrat, emphasized that the law does not prevent local law enforcement from doing their jobs, and there were exemptions. In a recent phone interview with Connecticut Public, she said an existing state law prohibits voter intimidation at the polls. She said the new legislation expands the zone from 75 feet to 250 feet.

McCarthy Vahey said she was open to bringing more clarity to the broader aspects of the law.

“Let's sit down and talk through,” she said, “I think there's openness to doing so.”
News
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

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All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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