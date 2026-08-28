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This new tool helps save little critters who fall in the Torrington town pool

Connecticut Public Radio | By Áine Pennello
Published August 28, 2026 at 4:17 PM EDT
Lifeguard Gryfn Kobylarz at the Torrington town pool poses with ceramic frogs and the donated wildlife escape ramp made by FrogLog to give small animals a way out of the pool.
Provided by the City of Torrington
Lifeguard Gryfn Kobylarz at the Torrington town pool poses with ceramic frogs and the donated wildlife escape ramp made by FrogLog to give small animals a way out of the pool.

Cassandra McKenna, a Torrington resident, doesn’t have a pool, but her friends do and sometimes they get uninvited guests.

“They used to have a lot of chipmunks that would end up being wildlife casualties in their pool,” McKenna said.

Small animals like frogs, chipmunks, and squirrels that have gotten into pools can end up drowning if they can’t find an exit.

That’s why Torrington has installed a wildlife escape ramp at its public pool.

Scott Connor, facilities manager at Torrington, says while the pool is located near a pond with frogs, the pool is fenced in and uphill from the pond.

“We just thought more on a proactive side and in case we do start having a problem, let's prevent it before it even happens,” Connor said.

The town is believed to be the first in Connecticut to install an wildlife escape ramp in a municipal pool.

The ramp costs approximately $25 and was donated by McKenna.

McKenna approached Torrington’s conservation commission about installing an escape ramp in July and offered to donate a ramp made by FrogLog, a small business in Maryland created by former wildlife biologist Rich Mason.

“It's basically an inflatable platform and it has a mesh fabric ramp that they can climb out of. So when the animals are swimming along the edge of the pool, they'll kind of look for the exit and if they bump into the FrogLog, then it's an easy way to get out,” McKenna said.

Torrington life guards will collect data next year to make sure the ramp is keeping frogs and other animals safe, according to Connor.

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public
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Áine Pennello
Áine Pennello is Connecticut Public’s environment and climate change reporter. She is a member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to cover underreported issues and communities.
See stories by Áine Pennello

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All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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