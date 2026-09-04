The Nose looks at ‘Coyote vs. Acme,’ ‘Widow’s Bay’ and ‘The Pitt’

This week’s Nose — guest hosted by the writer and noted bat expert Lindsay Lee Wallace — looks at:

Coyote vs. Acme is the fifth original, theatrically released feature film in the Looney Tunes franchise. It is based on the classic New Yorker humor piece by Ian Frazier about Wile E. Coyote suing the Acme Corporation over the continuing catastrophic failure of their products. The movie’s road to the big screen was, let’s say, a bit rocky, but it got there, and it’s now the No. 2 movie in the country.

And: Widow’s Bay is a comedy-horror series on Apple TV about a quaint island town off the coast of New England that may or may not be cursed. (Spoiler: It’s cursed.) Widow’s Bay has 19 nominations in 16 categories at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

And finally: The Pitt is an HBO Max medical drama. Each episode covers one hour, basically in a real time, of a shift in the emergency department at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. The Pitt currently has 25 nominations in 15 Emmy categories, including Outstanding Drama Series.

GUESTS:



Sam Hadelman: Director of public relations at Dark Matter Media

Director of public relations at Dark Matter Media Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Fantasy Filmball podcast

A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the podcast Irene Papoulis: Taught writing for a long time at Trinity College

Taught writing for a long time at Trinity College Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

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Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.