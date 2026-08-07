The Nose looks at ‘Furious’ and the apparent moviegoing renaissance

Furious is a Hulu Original crime drama-thriller series created by Elizabeth Meriwether, who also created New Girl and The Dropout and other things. It is inspired by the 1987 thriller Black Widow, which is also about a female serial killer and the female cop (a DOJ data analyst in 1987 and a new FBI agent here) who’s trying to catch her. Furious stars Emmy Rossum, Lola Petticrew, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, and more.

And then: Last weekend was the highest-grossing weekend in the history of the domestic box office. That weekend was led by Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which had the biggest domestic opening ever, and by The Odyssey, which is a three-hour adaptation of Homer that gets closer to $1 billion every day. Also this year, two small horror movies, Obsession and Backrooms, have made more than $390 million each. And the new Toy Story and the new Mario movie and the Michael Jackson biopic have all made $1 billion each. Which is to say: People are going back to the movies! Which is great! Mostly. Right?

GUESTS:



Irene Papoulis: Taught writing for a long time at Trinity College

Taught writing for a long time at Trinity College Lindsay Lee Wallace: A writer and journalist whose latest work includes the cover stories for the four most recent issues of Bat Conservation International’s Bats magazine

A writer and journalist whose latest work includes the cover stories for the four most recent issues of Bat Conservation International’s magazine Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

Music featured (in order):



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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.