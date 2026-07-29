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The Colin McEnroe Show

An Odyssey in the making: A look at the epic poem and the new movie

By Jonathan McNicol,
Lily Tyson
Published July 29, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
Christopher Nolan speaks onstage during 'The Odyssey' London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England.
Tim P. Whitby
/
Universal Pictures / Getty Images
Christopher Nolan and the cast and crew of ‘The Odyssey’ on stage at its world premiere in London on July 6, 2026.

Homer’s Odyssey, a 12,000-line, nearly 3,000-year-old epic poem, is one of the foundational texts of Western literature. (It’s also one of the oldest surviving sequels!)

It has inspired a list of movies as varied as Stanley Kubrick‘s 2001: A Space Odyssey, the Coen brothersO Brother, Where Art Thou?, and The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.

But there haven’t been very many straight screen adaptations of its full story.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is just the second full-length feature film adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey ever made. It is 173 minutes long. It reportedly cost $250 million to make. And it is currently the No. 1 movie in the world, having grossed $666.7 million in just 12 days in theaters.

This hour, rock star classicist and translator Emily Wilson joins us to talk Homer, Nolan, and everything in between.

Plus: We impanel a full Nose to parse and dissect the movie as only the Nose can.

GUESTS:

  • James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College
  • Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Fantasy Filmball podcast
  • Irene Papoulis: Taught writing for a long time at Trinity College
  • Emily Wilson: A classicist who has published verse translations of Homer, Seneca, Sophocles, and Euripides; her new book, Crossing the Wine-Dark Sea: Journeys Through Ancient Literature, is out in September, 2026, in the United States
  • Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

Music featured (in order):

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson
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