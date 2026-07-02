The America250 Nose looks at the American Revolution in pop culture

As we were preparing for this show, we started to realize that there maybe just isn’t that much good pop culture stuff about the American Revolution.

There’s Hamilton, of course. The John Adams HBO miniseries. Maybe the musical and movie 1776?

And that’s maybe it?

There’s fun junk like The Patriot or National Treasure.

But what else?

Think about all the great movies and TV series and plays and whatever else there are about World War II. Or Vietnam. Or the American Civil War.

I mean, there’s a newish movie (based on a play) about THE WEATHER leading up to D-Day … and it’s pretty good!

So what is it about the story of the American Revolution that makes it especially hard to tell well on the stage or screen?

The Nose has thoughts.

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Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.