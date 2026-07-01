© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT gubernatorial candidates share housing affordability priorities

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published July 1, 2026 at 6:21 PM EDT
FILE: Multi-family housing construction in New Haven.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Multi-family housing construction in New Haven.

With the gubernatorial election season coming up, candidates are weighing in on one of the biggest topics for voters this year as housing affordability remains an issue.

Democratic gubernatorial contenders, Gov. Ned Lamont and State Rep. Josh Elliott, spoke Tuesday with the Regional Plan Association (RPA), a nonprofit advocacy organization.

In recent years, RPA led the charge on several key legislative initiatives including Work, Live, Ride and the Golden Girls bills.

RPA interviewed Lamont and Elliott, separately, on topics related to housing affordability, increasing access and use of public transportation and energy efficiency.

Gov. Lamont’s third term housing plans 

Lamont touted his work in decreasing the time it takes to build new housing across the state and near public transit hubs.

“We're speeding up permitting and making real reforms that make it easier for you to build housing, as of right, especially in commercial areas,” Lamont said.

Continuing to address housing affordability and expanding the state’s homelessness response system, are two of Lamont’s legislative priorities.

“Not only do we find you a place to stay, but we’re also going to help in terms of Medicaid and SNAP,” Lamont said. “Not a lifeline, but a ladder. If childcare is an issue, addiction is an issue, workforce training. These opportunity centers are a way to get people out of homelessness and get them a better opportunity.”

State Rep. Elliott’s affordable housing goals

Elliott, who represents Guilford in the state Housing of Representatives, said part of his bid for governor will focus on housing zoning reform. Elliott supports the concept of doing away with parking and lot size requirements.

“Not all Democrats think the same. Not all are going to agree that we need to build more, that we need to be making these investments, and for some people the status quo actually works fine,” Elliott said. “We do need to be building and we do need to be working on the supply issue, and that one can't just allow the status quo to take hold, because people are struggling to be here.”

Elliott plans to tackle Connecticut’s restrictive zoning laws and would want to make it easier for homeowners to create more housing on their property.

“If you are a property owner, you should be able to do with your property as you want, and we here in the state feel like we believe that, but we don't,” Elliott said. “We actually say if you are a town administrator, you can decide what people individually do with their property.”

Elliott also said he’s in favor of bringing tolls to Connecticut as a way to generate more revenue and better maintain the state’s transit systems.

“I am pro tolls. I'm still pro tolls, even 10 years, eight years later, however long it is, because what I think it needed was a better messenger, because the fact is that we are going to have to find revenue for this,” Elliott said.

State Sen. Ryan Fazio’s housing priorities 

State Sen. Ryan Fazio, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, who represents Greenwich, Stamford and New Canaan, will speak with RPA on his housing plans on Jul. 9.

Fazio told Connecticut Public it’s generally more expensive to live in Connecticut than it was when Lamont took office.

Fazio plans to pass reforms that would reduce the cost of electricity, cut income taxes, reduce the cost of housing and reduce health care costs.

“First and foremost, that includes my property tax reform and cap to reduce the property tax burden in Connecticut, which has risen to the third highest of any state,” Fazio said.

Fazio wants to maintain local control on what gets built but make it easier for property owners to add housing.

“We should protect local control of decision making to protect our wonderful neighborhoods and historic communities,” Fazio said. “But we can also give small property owners and builders more flexibility to build accessory dwelling units, convert commercial to residential units, and to build residential in mixed-use-zoned areas.
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.