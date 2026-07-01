© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Greenwich, controversial speed cameras are poised to go back online

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published July 1, 2026 at 5:16 PM EDT
Road sign warns drivers of a School Zone where speed cameras and red light cameras are set up to enforce driving laws.
John M. Chase
/
iStockphoto / Getty Images
Road sign warns drivers of a School Zone where speed cameras and red light cameras are set up to enforce driving laws.

Automated speed cameras near local schools in Greenwich may soon be operating again after they were turned off months ago due to public outcry.

The recent vote by the town’s Representative Town Meeting (RTM) to submit the automated speed camera program for state approval has put an end to the controversy for now, according to Greenwich First Selectman, Fred Camillo.

“It settled it,” Camillo said. “I mean, look, you're going to have the naysayers out there no matter what you do, but I always tell people, if you're going to criticize, make sure it's constructive,” Camillo said.

Camillo, a Republican, has consistently defended the need for the cameras due to speeding concerns. When the cameras went online earlier this year, some angry residents and drivers complained the cameras were invasive and/or a way for the town to bilk more money from residents.

The speed cameras are located by local schools and are active during school hours. A previous plan was approved by the state in 2025, but it’s now up to the state Department of Transportation to approve the current program. According to a spokesperson, the state has 60 days to approve a submitted plan. if it happens, the cameras will resume service.

Camillo says he’s confident the cameras will come back online soon.

“You're always going to have complaints, and luckily there they did not win the vote, so they will be coming back probably before the school year,” Camillo said.

Greenwich Police Chief James J. Heavey wrote in a letter after the RTM voted the program would proceed with transparency.

“I also want to assure residents that this program will be administered with a focus on safety, not revenue, and with appropriate safeguards and public notice,” Heavey said.

Camillo said most residents want something to be done about speeding in town.

“It was not the majority of people,” Camillo said. “They would have you think that, but no. And if you put this out to a vote, I don't think this would even be close,” Camillo said.

Camillo defended the cameras and said they accomplished what they were meant to do.

“Speeding came down 92% in these four months that they were in operation,” Camillo said.

Karen Saggase who regularly drives throughout Greenwich has mixed feelings about the cameras. Saggase is more familiar with the camera controversy than she’d rather be.

“I'll be 100% honest, I got a ticket in two locations, and, and partly because I don't think I was fully aware that they were on and being used,” Saggase said.

The tickets ended up costing Saggase $50 each, but she said getting the tickets has made her more vigilant.

“I'm certainly paying attention,” Saggase said. “I told all my kids who drive in town to go to work and various other things, ‘you need to be aware there are now speed cameras and you should be paying attention and making sure you're obeying the speed limit.”
Tags
News Latest News
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.