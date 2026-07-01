In Greenwich, controversial speed cameras are poised to go back online

Automated speed cameras near local schools in Greenwich may soon be operating again after they were turned off months ago due to public outcry.

The recent vote by the town’s Representative Town Meeting (RTM) to submit the automated speed camera program for state approval has put an end to the controversy for now, according to Greenwich First Selectman, Fred Camillo.

“It settled it,” Camillo said. “I mean, look, you're going to have the naysayers out there no matter what you do, but I always tell people, if you're going to criticize, make sure it's constructive,” Camillo said.

Camillo, a Republican, has consistently defended the need for the cameras due to speeding concerns. When the cameras went online earlier this year, some angry residents and drivers complained the cameras were invasive and/or a way for the town to bilk more money from residents.

The speed cameras are located by local schools and are active during school hours. A previous plan was approved by the state in 2025, but it’s now up to the state Department of Transportation to approve the current program. According to a spokesperson, the state has 60 days to approve a submitted plan. if it happens, the cameras will resume service.

Camillo says he’s confident the cameras will come back online soon.

“You're always going to have complaints, and luckily there they did not win the vote, so they will be coming back probably before the school year,” Camillo said.

Greenwich Police Chief James J. Heavey wrote in a letter after the RTM voted the program would proceed with transparency.

“I also want to assure residents that this program will be administered with a focus on safety, not revenue, and with appropriate safeguards and public notice,” Heavey said.

Camillo said most residents want something to be done about speeding in town.

“It was not the majority of people,” Camillo said. “They would have you think that, but no. And if you put this out to a vote, I don't think this would even be close,” Camillo said.

Camillo defended the cameras and said they accomplished what they were meant to do.

“Speeding came down 92% in these four months that they were in operation,” Camillo said.

Karen Saggase who regularly drives throughout Greenwich has mixed feelings about the cameras. Saggase is more familiar with the camera controversy than she’d rather be.

“I'll be 100% honest, I got a ticket in two locations, and, and partly because I don't think I was fully aware that they were on and being used,” Saggase said.

The tickets ended up costing Saggase $50 each, but she said getting the tickets has made her more vigilant.

“I'm certainly paying attention,” Saggase said. “I told all my kids who drive in town to go to work and various other things, ‘you need to be aware there are now speed cameras and you should be paying attention and making sure you're obeying the speed limit.”

