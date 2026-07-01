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The Colin McEnroe Show

What is a revolution anyways? What the history of an idea can teach us

By Lily Tyson
Published July 1, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
An illustration of the French Revolution. La fête de l'Unité sur la place de la Révolution, le 10 août 1793. By Pierre-Antoine Démachy (1723-1807).
Philippe Lissac
/
The Image Bank / Getty Images
An illustration of the French Revolution.

Today, revolution is a catch-all term used by people across the political spectrum. There's a sense that revolutions are transformational, and even improving. But people haven't always thought that way. This hour, we trace the history of the idea from ancient Rome to the present, and look at what it can tell us about the revolutions of the past.

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Colin McEnroe, Katie Servas, and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.

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Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
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