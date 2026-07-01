What is a revolution anyways? What the history of an idea can teach us

Today, revolution is a catch-all term used by people across the political spectrum. There's a sense that revolutions are transformational, and even improving. But people haven't always thought that way. This hour, we trace the history of the idea from ancient Rome to the present, and look at what it can tell us about the revolutions of the past.

GUESTS:



Dan Edelstein: Professor of French, History and Political Science at Stanford University. His most recent book is The Revolution to Come: A History of an Idea from Thucydides to Lenin

Professor of French, History and Political Science at Stanford University. His most recent book is Alan Williams: Writer, musician, singer, and professor emeritus of Music at UMass Lowell

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Colin McEnroe, Katie Servas, and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.