Pulitzer Prize-winning historians Jill Lepore and Jon Meacham on Lessons from History (Part I)

At the start of May, Khalilah sat down for a conversation with historians Jill Lepore and Jon Meacham.

The conversation was titled “Lessons from History,” and it came at a time when a lot was going on in U.S. politics. In just the past week there had been gunshots fired outside the ballroom where the White House Correspondents' Dinner was being held, a Supreme Court ruling that impacted the Voting Rights Act and developments that continued to shape the Iran war. It also came at a notable time for Jill Lepore: just three days after the conversation, she was announced as this year's winner of the Pulitzer Prize in History. Jon Meacham also won a Pulitzer Prize back in 2009.

The event was the final discussion of The Connecticut Forum’s 34th season.

We enjoyed hearing from these award-winning historians so much that we decided to extend the conversation to two episodes. If you like what you hear today, you can hear more next week.

GUESTS:



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