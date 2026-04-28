Beverly Gage's road trip through American history

To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, historian Beverly Gage took a road trip around the country to visit over three hundred historic sites. Those travels are documented in her new book, This Land is Your Land: A Road Trip through U.S. History. Gage joins us this hour to reflect on what she learned about the country, and what's ahead on this anniversary year.

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Beverly Gage: The John Lewis Gaddis Professor of History at Yale University. She is the author of the Pulitzer Prize winning book G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century. Her new book is This Land is Your Land: A Road Trip through U.S. History

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.