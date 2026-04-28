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The Colin McEnroe Show

Beverly Gage's road trip through American history

By Lily Tyson
Published April 28, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
Beverly Gage onstage at New-York Historical's Eighteenth Annual Weekend with History at New-York Historical Society on April 14, 2023 in New York City.
Michael Ostuni
/
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Beverly Gage onstage at New-York Historical's Eighteenth Annual Weekend with History at New-York Historical Society on April 14, 2023 in New York City.

To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, historian Beverly Gage took a road trip around the country to visit over three hundred historic sites. Those travels are documented in her new book, This Land is Your Land: A Road Trip through U.S. History. Gage joins us this hour to reflect on what she learned about the country, and what's ahead on this anniversary year.

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
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