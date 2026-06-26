The Nose looks at the new ‘Cape Fear’ and Boots Riley’s ‘I Love Boosters’

Apple TV’s new limited series version of Cape Fear is the third screen adaptation of the John D. MacDonald novel The Executioners. It is the second remake of the 1962 movie directed by J. Lee Thompson and written by James R. Webb. And it’s the first remake of the 1991 movie directed by Martin Scorsese and written by Wesley Strick. It’s executive produced by Scorsese and Steven Spielberg and stars Amy Adams, Javier Bardem, and Patrick Wilson.

And: I Love Boosters is writer-director Boots Riley’s followup to his sci-fi comedy Sorry To Bother You. It is a sci-fi heist comedy and an adaptation of the song “I Love Boosters!” by Riley’s group The Coup. It stars Keke Palmer, Taylour Paige, Naomi Ackie, LaKeith Stanfield, Don Cheadle, and Demi Moore.

GUESTS:



Rebecca Castellani: The co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and the director of marketing at Washington Montessori School

The co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and the director of marketing at Washington Montessori School Illeana Douglas: The Official Movie Star of The Colin McEnroe Show and the author of three books, including the forthcoming Jungle Red! The Making of MGM’s The Women

The Official Movie Star of and the author of three books, including the forthcoming The Women Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Fantasy Filmball podcast

A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the podcast Lindsay Lee Wallace: A writer and journalist covering culture, health, technology, bats, and anything else people will answer her questions about

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.