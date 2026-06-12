The Nose looks at Steven Spielberg’s ‘Disclosure Day’

Disclosure Day is the 35th commercially released feature film directed by Steven Spielberg. It’s his 10th sci-fi movie and his fifth specifically about alien encounters. It is written by David Koepp from a story by Spielberg, and it stars Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colman Domingo, and Colin Firth.

And then: We did a whole show about Steven Spielberg when he turned 70. With his 80th birthday coming later this year, The Nose looks at Spielberg more generally through the lens of Wesley Morris’ recent profile.

GUESTS:



James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College

Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Fantasy Filmball podcast

A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the podcast Lindsay Lee Wallace: A writer and journalist covering culture, health, technology, bats, and anything else people will answer her questions about

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Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.