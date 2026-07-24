The Nose looks at ‘Backrooms’ and ‘Obsession’

Backrooms is the feature directing debut of Kane Parsons. It is written by Will Soodik and based on Parsons’ YouTube series of the same name, which was inspired by the The Backrooms creepypasta. Backrooms is A24’s highest-grossing movie to date. It is the fifth-highest-grossing independent movie ever made and the second-highest-grossing horror movie of 2026 so far.

And: Obsession is the second feature film written, directed, and edited by Curry Barker. It was made for a reported $750,000, and it has grossed $443 million at the worldwide box office. It is Focus Features’ highest-grossing movie to date. It is the highest-grossing movie with a budget under $1 million ever made and the highest-grossing horror movie of 2026 so far.

GUESTS:



RS Benedict: A writer and bureaucrat whose fiction and non-fiction has been published in the New Haven Review , Fangoria , Current Affairs , and a bunch of other places

A writer and bureaucrat whose fiction and non-fiction has been published in the , , , and a bunch of other places Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Fantasy Filmball podcast

A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Fantasy Filmball podcast Carolyn Paine: An actress and comedian; she’s the founder and director of CONNetic Dance and the creative producer and choreographer for The Bushnell’s Digital Institute

An actress and comedian; she’s the founder and director of CONNetic Dance and the creative producer and choreographer for The Bushnell’s Digital Institute Mercy Quaye: Founder and president of The Narrative Project

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Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.