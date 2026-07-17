The Nose looks at ‘The Invite’ and ‘The Featherweight’

The Invite is the third movie directed by Olivia Wilde, her followup to Don’t Worry Darling. It’s a relationship comedy set almost entirely in a single apartment, and it stars Penélope Cruz, Edward Norton, Seth Rogen, and Wilde. It is the fifth international remake of the 2020 Spanish movie The People Upstairs (Sentimental) (and a sixth remake is expected in 2027). For the two weekends of The Invite’s limited release, it was the highest-grossing movie in the U.S. on a per-screen basis.

And: The Featherweight is a 2024 movie that tells the story of boxer Willie Pep in the period before his 1964 comeback. It is set mostly in Hartford, and it was shot in Hartford in 2021. (Disclosure: The production used Connecticut Public’s Hartford building as its headquarters, and The Featherweight is presented in association with Connecticut Public Television.)

GUESTS:



Sam Hadelman: Director of public relations at Dark Matter Media

Director of public relations at Dark Matter Media Irene Papoulis: Taught writing for a long time at Trinity College

Taught writing for a long time at Trinity College Gene Seymour: A “writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek,” and he writes the That Gene Seymour Substack

A “writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek,” and he writes the Substack Lindsay Lee Wallace: A writer and journalist whose latest work includes the cover stories for the four most recent issues of Bat Conservation International’s Bats magazine

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Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.