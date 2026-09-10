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The Colin McEnroe Show

Kurt Andersen on our (maybe) coming national ‘Breakup’

By Jonathan McNicol
Published September 10, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
Kurt Andersen reads at Wesley Stace's Cabinet of Wonders variety show at City Winery on April 27, 2025 in New York City.
Al Pereira
/
Getty Images
Kurt Andersen gives a reading at a variety show in New York City in 2025.

Kurt Andersen co-created Spy magazine, which published its first issue 40 years ago next month. And he hosted and co-created Studio 360, which ran on public radio stations for nearly 20 years.

His new novel, The Breakup, follows the unraveling of a marriage … in 2045 … in a version of America that is also splitting apart after a second civil war in the 2030s.

Kurt Andersen joins us for the hour.

GUEST:

  • Kurt Andersen: The author of 12 books; his latest, The Breakup, is his fourth novel

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol