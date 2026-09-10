Kurt Andersen on our (maybe) coming national ‘Breakup’

Kurt Andersen co-created Spy magazine, which published its first issue 40 years ago next month. And he hosted and co-created Studio 360, which ran on public radio stations for nearly 20 years.

His new novel, The Breakup, follows the unraveling of a marriage … in 2045 … in a version of America that is also splitting apart after a second civil war in the 2030s.

Kurt Andersen joins us for the hour.

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Kurt Andersen: The author of 12 books; his latest, The Breakup, is his fourth novel

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.