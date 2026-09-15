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The Colin McEnroe Show

The value of introspection in an outward-looking world

By Lily Tyson
Published September 15, 2026 at 11:00 AM EDT
FILE: Stock illustration of introspection and mental health concept.
Westend61
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Getty Images

What happens when the people reshaping our world don't believe in introspection? This hour, a look at looking inward. And, we explore the spectrum of mental imagery.

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired on April 21, 2026.

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Lily Tyson
<br/>Lily is the senior producer for <a href="https://www.ctpublic.org/show/the-colin-mcenroe-show">"The Colin McEnroe Show."</a> She's also a producer of the narrative podcast "<a href="https://www.ctpublic.org/podcast/generation">Generation: The media we love &amp; how it shapes us</a>." She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show <i>Next</i>. Lily can be reached at <a href="mailto:ltyson@ctpublic.org">ltyson@ctpublic.org.</a><br/><br/>
See stories by Lily Tyson