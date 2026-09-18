Illeana Douglas on the women of ‘The Women’

Official Movie Star of The Colin McEnroe Show Illeana Douglas’ brand new book is Jungle Red! The Making of MGM’s The Women.

Early this week, Colin went down to The Kate in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, to help launch the book.

This hour, a recorded version of that onstage conversation about the women of Hollywood’s golden age and about golden age Hollywood’s The Women.

GUEST:



Illeana Douglas: An actress and author; her new book is Jungle Red!

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Colin McEnroe, Robin Andreoli, Jacob Kaufman, and Wes Swan contributed to this show.