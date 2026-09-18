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The Colin McEnroe Show

Illeana Douglas on the women of ‘The Women’

By Jonathan McNicol
Published September 18, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
Illeana Douglas and Colin on stage at The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, on September 15, 2026.
1 of 2  — Illeana Douglas and Jungle Red!
Illeana Douglas and Colin on stage at The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, on September 15, 2026.
Jonathan McNicol / Connecticut Public
Illeana Douglas and Colin on stage at The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, on September 15, 2026.
2 of 2  — Illeana Douglas and Jungle Red!
Illeana Douglas and Colin on stage at The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, on September 15, 2026.
Jonathan McNicol / Connecticut Public

Official Movie Star of The Colin McEnroe Show Illeana Douglas’ brand new book is Jungle Red! The Making of MGM’s The Women.

Early this week, Colin went down to The Kate in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, to help launch the book.

This hour, a recorded version of that onstage conversation about the women of Hollywood’s golden age and about golden age Hollywood’s The Women.

GUEST:

  • Illeana Douglas: An actress and author; her new book is Jungle Red!

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Colin McEnroe, Robin Andreoli, Jacob Kaufman, and Wes Swan contributed to this show.

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Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol