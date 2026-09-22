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Arts & Culture
The Colin McEnroe Show

25 years after 9/11, what our response teaches us about trauma and identity

By Isaac Moss
Published September 22, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
Flags and roses are placed on the edge of the 9/11 Memorial Pools on the 25th anniversary of the September 11 World Trade Center attacks, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York.
Angelina Katsanis
/
AP
Flags and roses are placed on the edge of the 9/11 Memorial Pools on the 25th anniversary of the September 11 World Trade Center attacks, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York.

How has our national discourse and our perception of national identity shifted in the 25 years after 9/11? And how can we heal from those traumatizing events? This hour, we talk about what we can learn from our response to 9/11 with a local psychiatrist who helped shape New York City's mental health response for its children. Plus, we look at how journalists coped with covering that day.

GUESTS:

  • John Woodall: Psychiatrist whose clinic is in Newtown. He is a former Harvard Medical School faculty, and founder of Healing the Heart of America.
  • Sam Martin: Frank and Bethine Church Endowed Chair of Public Affairs at Boise State University.
  • Dr. Anthony Feinstein: Professor of Psychiatry at University of Toronto and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. He specializes in the psychological effects of covering war and violent conflict on journalists.

Music featured (in order):

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Isaac Moss
Isaac Moss is a producer for Connecticut Public’s "The Colin McEnroe Show." She loves writing about science, agriculture and adventures in your backyard. In her free time, she can be found gardening, cooking and embarking on epic quests. Reach her at imoss@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Isaac Moss