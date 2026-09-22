25 years after 9/11, what our response teaches us about trauma and identity

How has our national discourse and our perception of national identity shifted in the 25 years after 9/11? And how can we heal from those traumatizing events? This hour, we talk about what we can learn from our response to 9/11 with a local psychiatrist who helped shape New York City's mental health response for its children. Plus, we look at how journalists coped with covering that day.

GUESTS:



John Woodall : Psychiatrist whose clinic is in Newtown. He is a former Harvard Medical School faculty, and founder of Healing the Heart of America.

: Psychiatrist whose clinic is in Newtown. He is a former Harvard Medical School faculty, and founder of Healing the Heart of America. Sam Martin : Frank and Bethine Church Endowed Chair of Public Affairs at Boise State University.

: Frank and Bethine Church Endowed Chair of Public Affairs at Boise State University. Dr. Anthony Feinstein: Professor of Psychiatry at University of Toronto and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. He specializes in the psychological effects of covering war and violent conflict on journalists.

Music featured (in order):



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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.