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The Colin McEnroe Show

Eventually the world will end. Why can't we stop imagining it?

By Lily Tyson
Published September 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM EDT
Close-up of a parking meter with a red "time expired" notification.
Eric O'Connell
/
Getty Images

People have been preoccupied with the end of the world for a very long time. And that preoccupation isn’t going anywhere. As AI experts warn about potential catastrophic scenarios and the Doomsday Clock continues to move closer to midnight, a look at how we imagine the world ending and what that says about us.

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired on February 4, 2025.

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Lily Tyson
<br/>Lily is the senior producer for <a href="https://www.ctpublic.org/show/the-colin-mcenroe-show">"The Colin McEnroe Show."</a> She's also a producer of the narrative podcast "<a href="https://www.ctpublic.org/podcast/generation">Generation: The media we love &amp; how it shapes us</a>." She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show <i>Next</i>. Lily can be reached at <a href="mailto:ltyson@ctpublic.org">ltyson@ctpublic.org.</a><br/><br/>
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