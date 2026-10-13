Exploring our “gerontocracy” with Samuel Moyn

Samuel Moyn joins us to talk about how older people are hoarding political power and resources, what that means for all of us, and how we could forge a new path with better representation for people of all ages.

GUESTS:



Samuel Moyn: Kent Professor of Law and History at Yale University. His latest book is Gerontocracy in America: How the Old Are Hoarding Power and Wealth — and What to Do About It

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