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The Colin McEnroe Show

Exploring our “gerontocracy” with Samuel Moyn

By Lily Tyson
Published October 13, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
FILE: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (R) chats with former House Speaker, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on the House floor ahead of the annual State of the Union address by U.S. President Joe Biden before a joint session of Congress at the Capital building on March 7, 2024 in Washington, DC. This is Biden's final address before the November general election.
Shawn Thew
/
Pool / Getty Images
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (R) chats with former House Speaker, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on the House floor ahead of the annual State of the Union address by U.S. President Joe Biden before a joint session of Congress at the Capital building on March 7, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Samuel Moyn joins us to talk about how older people are hoarding political power and resources, what that means for all of us, and how we could forge a new path with better representation for people of all ages.

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Lily Tyson
<br/>Lily is the senior producer for <a href="https://www.ctpublic.org/show/the-colin-mcenroe-show">"The Colin McEnroe Show."</a> She's also a producer of the narrative podcast "<a href="https://www.ctpublic.org/podcast/generation">Generation: The media we love &amp; how it shapes us</a>." She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show <i>Next</i>. Lily can be reached at <a href="mailto:ltyson@ctpublic.org">ltyson@ctpublic.org.</a><br/><br/>
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