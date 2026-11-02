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The Colin McEnroe Show

We take your calls

By Lily Tyson
Published November 2, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST
A photograph of an old phone at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public

Listen live Monday at 1 p.m.

We’ve been doing these shows where we don’t book any guests, where we fill the hour with your calls. And your calls have been interesting and surprising and amusing — calls about grammar, gardening, long-distance dialing, autotune. Anything. Everything.

These shows are fun for us, and they seem to be fun for you, too. So we’re doing another one.

In other words: Give us a call during the 1 p.m. EDT hour about whatever you want to talk about. 888-720-9677.‌

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Eugene Amatruda, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
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Lily Tyson
<br/>Lily is the senior producer for <a href="https://www.ctpublic.org/show/the-colin-mcenroe-show">"The Colin McEnroe Show."</a> She's also a producer of the narrative podcast "<a href="https://www.ctpublic.org/podcast/generation">Generation: The media we love &amp; how it shapes us</a>." She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show <i>Next</i>. Lily can be reached at <a href="mailto:ltyson@ctpublic.org">ltyson@ctpublic.org.</a><br/><br/>
See stories by Lily Tyson