The Wheelhouse

Wheelhouse special edition: Biden drops out

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published July 22, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden arrive to deliver remarks during National Small Business Week, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 1, 2023.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
/
AFP/Getty Images
Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden arrive to deliver remarks during National Small Business Week, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 1, 2023.

Americans will elect a new president come November.

PresidentJoe Biden says he’s dropping out of the race to the White House. He also says he’s endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to be his successor.

On a special edition of The Wheelhouse, we ask a panel of guests and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) about how this decision might impact the election.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast onApple Podcasts,Spotify,Google Podcasts,Amazon Music,TuneIn,Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


