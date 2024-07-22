Wheelhouse special edition: Biden drops out

Americans will elect a new president come November.

PresidentJoe Biden says he’s dropping out of the race to the White House. He also says he’s endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to be his successor.

On a special edition of The Wheelhouse, we ask a panel of guests and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) about how this decision might impact the election.

GUESTS:



Lisa Hagen, Federal Policy Reporter for CT Mirror and CT Public

and Mark Pazniokas, Capitol bureau chief and co-founder, CT Mirror

Dr. Bilal Sekou, Associate professor of politics and government, University of Hartford

Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), U.S. Senator

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast onApple Podcasts,Spotify,Google Podcasts,Amazon Music,TuneIn,Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

